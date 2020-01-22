Suzanne Sherwood, born November 15, 1934, passed quietly into the waiting arms of Jesus on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She leaves a strong legacy of friends, former colleagues, and family-- who loved her, learned from her, and cherished her quick wit, warm heart, and feisty energy! Suzanne was a Realtor in Tulsa and worked in the industry for over fifty years. The latter part of her career, she served as a loan closer, as she basked in the fun of helping people buy their dream homes. She also was a Sales Manager for a large real estate firm and did all in her power to "finish the deal" so those homebuyers could realize their dreams.
Suzanne moved to the country after retirement, to a farm where one could see her routinely getting on her tractor to mow the land. She was a lover of animals and at her passing, had three dogs, numerous kittens, and three possums (living in her barn). She named each one of her "pets" and called them "my babies". Always a champion of the less fortunate, Suzanne was also known for quietly helping others, and asking for no credit for her deeds.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn Snider; her father, Martin Snider; her brother, Edward "Sonny" Snider; and her husband, Ted Sherwood. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie, and her husband, Mike Wade; by two grandsons, Kenny Wade, and his wife, Jill, and Tim Wade. She also had two great grandchildren, Garrett and Ellie Wade. She is also survived by her sister, Jo Ann Macon, and numerous nieces and a nephew.
Suzanne lived her final years on a farm, stating that she would "never go back to the city life" ! She lived there with her best friend of over 20 years, Darrell Crawford. Darrell loved her unconditionally and together they had the time of their lives!
She is to be honored and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at McClendon-Winters Funeral Home Chapel in Beggs with Dr. Wade Longcrier officiating. Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery.
Memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on Suzanne's Tribute Page of our website at www.mcclendon-winters.com
