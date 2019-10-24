Sylvia A. Morgan passed away unexpectedly last Friday, October 18, 2019.
She was born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on January 28, 1938. Sylvia attended Catholic schools in Monterrey and later in Louisiana and Texas.
After spending a year in Italy where she became acquainted with her father's side of the family, she returned to Monterrey and graduated from LA Universidad Regiomontana with a degree in Psychology.
She worked for a few years in industrial sales with the Monterrey office of the Westinghouse Corporation.
She met her future husband, Bill, when he was transferred to the Monterrey area in 1980. They were married on October 20, 1983 and then relocated to Tulsa in 1986.
Sylvia volunteered at the Laureate Hospital for over 20 years, and had also been a volunteer medical translator at the Xavier Clinic. She was very active at the Church of the Resurrection as well as The Hispanic American Foundation and the Pan American Round Table.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; a large extended family and many long-term friendships both here and in Mexico.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 25th, at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, 4804 S. Fulton Ave., Tulsa.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Xavier Clinic.
Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
