Terry Cooper, 65, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, formerly of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma passed from this life on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in Tulsa with family by his side. He was born November 8, 1953 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to his parents, William Amos Cooper, Sr. and Lenora Maxine Hipp Cooper.
After graduating from Will Rogers High School and University of Tulsa he started working in accounting. Shortly after graduating he met his soon to be wife, Cheryl Jean Moore. After he fired and rehired her in the same day they fell in love and remained married for over 39 years. Soon after their son, Nick was born followed by Tony and then Adam. Terry worked tirelessly each day at work but always had the time and energy to play or coach whatever sport the boys were playing that season. He was very proud of his children and loved to brag about them, even to their own embarrassment.
Terry lived an abundant life. His strong will, perseverance and work ethic were matched by no one. His entrepreneurial spirit was passed on to his sons. His love of golf, cars and of course Elvis music always fell second to his first love, his family. His family meant the world to him. He was a role model son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. Always going out of his way to help where and when he could.
Terry is survived by his wife, Cheryl Cooper of the home; two sons, Nick Cooper and his wife, Jackie and Adam Cooper and his wife, Amanda, all of Tulsa, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, AJ Cooper, JP "Johnny" Cooper and Reagan "Presley" Cooper, all of Tulsa, Oklahoma; one brother, Bill Cooper and his parents, Amos and Nora Cooper, all of Claremore, Oklahoma; and many, many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Tony Cooper.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Floral Haven Funeral Home's Rose Chapel with Pastor Art Cantu officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Operation Aware, 5800 E. Skelly Dr. #707, Tulsa, OK 74135. www.floralhaven.com
