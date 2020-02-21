Dr. Terry Don Hargis was born on March 22, 1956 in Seminole, Oklahoma, he was the second child to John and Grace Hargis. In 1961, Terry and his family moved to Tulsa, OK, where he lived and served his neighbors as a young boy.
He met his beautiful wife, April Patterson, at Tulsa Bible Church. After he graduated Veterinarian school in 1980 Terry and April were married in Tulsa, OK, on September 19, 1981. Together they started the life of the Skiatook Doc. Doc worked hard to build Skiatook Animal Clinic to becoming the busy place it is today. Many late nights in dark pastures, emergency surgeries, and being there for people while they grieved for their sweet pets. Doc loved telling stories of his Vet adventures and of the unique people of Skiatook he had grown to love. He was always there, if you needed him to serve.
His acts of service were well known in our community and church. He served as a mentor, a friend, deacon, a husband, father, and "Papaw". His love for the Lord showed in his service and in his family.
Terry and April had seven children who have continued with their spouses the legacy of service to their communities and churches. Terry was preceded in death by his wife, April; father, John; and brother, Mike. Terry is survived by mother, Grace; son, Toby and wife, Bethaney; son, Levi and wife, Hannah; son, Ivan and wife, Jacque; daughter, Janean and husband, Travis Deckard; daughter, Kay and husband, Luke Hall; daughter, Mika and husband, Truth Williams; son, Ezra Hargis; and eleven grandchildren.
Service at First Baptist Owasso, Oklahoma, Saturday, February 22nd, 2pm. greenhillok.com/tribute/current-services/index.html
