Terry Jean Farrier, age 75, passed away in her sleep here in her hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma on August 12, 2019. She was the oldest of two children born to James Shurig and Gloria Hagaman in St. Louis, Missouri. She is survived by her sister, Joan Roberson; and the father of her two children, Jack Farrier. Terry was the best mom, Den Mother, and Troop Leader who raised two children, Joe Farrier and Krista Simon. She leaves behind four beautiful grandchildren, Abigayle Farrier, Andrew Farrier, Alexa Simon and Ryder Simon. Terry graduated from Edison High School Class of '62. She attended Oklahoma State University and was a Frosh Queen winner.
Terry loved her town of Tulsa, dabbling in art, cake decorating and was so creative! She loved nature and loved animals - so much that she nursed back to health any creature ever that was brought to her home. She was passionate about gardening - always the most beautiful one on the block! She loved fishing and the "freeing, tranquil feeling" nature and the great outdoors "healed the soul"! Terry is remembered by many students and faculty at Union High School where she worked many years and retired from in 2013. She greeted everyone at the front desk with a beautiful smile! She most loved working with "the kids" at UHS who "kept her young and going"!
Funeral Services: her wishes were "no funeral services and to be cremated". She wrote, "instead you can check in with me anytime... out in your yard or the dust from your coffee table". If you would like to leave Terry and her family a comment, a wish, a joke, or a story that you know would make her laugh or grin or roll her eyes, please visit website: moorefuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, she would love for anyone that wishes to make a donation to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation. https://www.macular.org/how-donate
