LaFerne Caldwell, 82, of Tulsa, OK passed from this life on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born August 25, 1937 in Guymon, OK to Carl and Marguerite Muller. She moved to Tulsa when she was 5 years old, attended Tulsa Public Schools and graduated from Central High School in 1955. She married Jim Caldwell, her high school sweetheart, in March 1956. They began their life together serving Churches of Christ in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas.
They were blessed with 4 daughters, Vicki Jones (Gary) of Tulsa, OK, Sherri Garner (Reece) of Seligman, MO, Patti Reese (Jack) of Tulsa, OK, Kelli Keltner (Robert) of Aubrey, TX; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry and sister-in-law, Anora Muller of Lead, SD; and many more family and friends. LaFerne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, Jim; and a grandson, Justin Jones.
A celebration of her life will be a visitation, Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 5:30p.m.-7:30p.m at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home on 51st Street in Tulsa and a service Friday, January 10th, at 10 a.m. at The Park Church of Christ in Tulsa. Burial will be in Bentonville, AR.
Memorials can be made to Hope Harbor Children's Home, Claremore, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
