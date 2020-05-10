Mar. 27, 1947 - Apr. 27, 2020
Theodore G. "Ted" Bateman of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma departed this life on April 27, 2020. Ted was born in San Pablo, California, March 27, 1947, to Lawrence and Esther Bateman, who preceded him in death. Ted and his wife, Cheryl moved to the Tulsa area in 1978, where Ted became a real estate broker and real estate instructor for aspiring agents. His company, Monarch Realty, dealt mainly with property management of residential property and commercial apartments. Ted also served for a short time on the school board for Union Public Schools. Ted is survived by his wife, Cheryl; and their sons, Jason, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Justin of Apollo Beach, Florida. Ted's sisters, Doris Kehoe of Bullhead City, Arizona and Dorothy Howell of Springfield, Missouri survive him. He was preceded in death by his brothers, George, James, and Gary Bateman; and by his sisters, Ella Mason, Virginia Maske, Helen Hicks, and Judy Kennedy. A "Celebration of Life" gathering with friends and family is pending.
