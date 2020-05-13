Thomas Alan Hartz, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away May 4, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa after a long illness. He was 66 years old.
He is survived by his wife, Regina; his parents, Marvin Dale and Maxine Shelman Hartz, all of Tulsa; his brother, Tracey Hartz, of Galena, IL; his stepdaughter from a prior marriage, Heather (David) Smith; and his step-grandsons, Brandon (Tina) Smith and Aidan Smith; and other family members and friends.
Alan was born in Tulsa on November 3, 1953, spent his early years in Texas, and lived most of his childhood and early adult years in Algonquin, Illinois, where he graduated from Irving Crown High School and earned an associate degree in electronics at nearby Elgin Community College. He later moved to Chicago and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in bioengineering from the University of Illinois.
Alan spent his career working in the medical device industry. His career took him from Illinois to Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico, and Ohio, before he returned to live in Tulsa.
Alan was a voracious reader and had a sophisticated taste in music. Many of the bands he listened to as a teenager created the iconic music of his generation. He loved history, technology, and anything to do with UFOs and aliens.
He was gentle, kind, loving, and an excellent punster with a dry sense of humor. He cherished his family and friends, and tolerated his brother, who teased, tormented, and irritated him as only a little brother can.
A family memorial will be planned when the social gathering restrictions permit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.