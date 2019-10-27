Born December 14, 1924, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, to Daniel and Mary Diehl. Tom passed from this life with family by his side on October 19, 2019, from complications of COPD. Tom, as he was always called, spent his early years and college years in Stillwater. He attended Oklahoma A&M College and was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He graduated with a degree in Economics after service in WWII as a SeaBee in the Navy. In 1948 he married Elizabeth Rising. After graduation the couple moved to Tulsa. Tom worked for Hope Lumber Company, then was a purchasing agent for Dowell. After Dowell Tom was general manager of Acme Machine Inc., President of Cooper Rig Mfg, and then he and his son decided to start their own company in 1976, Diehl Enterprises of Jenks. Diehl Enterprises fabricated oil field equipment. When the oil industry declined in 1981, Tom and his son, Dan, started a fiberglass business for the aviation industry and Tom and Dan worked side by side as Diehl Aeronautical Co. until his death. In their spare time, he and Dan worked on and built many homes, boats, airplanes and cars through the years. Tom and Elizabeth also enjoyed traveling the world. As all who knew him would attest, Tom was a loving, caring, non-judgmental person who was supportive of his children and others. He was a Boy Scout leader for many years and an active member of Asbury Methodist Church. Tom was one of the "good guys", and many people he knew looked up to him as a father figure and role model. Tom was predeceased in death by his parents; a sister; and his wife of 69 years. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Carol Holt of Albuquerque, NM, Jane Specketer of Denver, CO, and Dan Diehl of Jenks, OK. He also had 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service: Inverness Village Founder's Hall, 3800 W. 71st, Tulsa, OK, Saturday, December 14, 2019, 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, Tom requested memorial contributions can be made in honor of Elizabeth Diehl to: Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online: www.alz.org schaudtfuneralservice.com
