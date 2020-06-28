Thomas Edward Campbell, born May 7, 1959, passed away June 3, 2020. Tom grew up in Tulsa, OK, graduated in 1981 at Oklahoma State University. He moved to Marina Del Ray, CA, to pursue a career in medical sales. He loved the beach and the continuous sunshine. He was of Christian faith and a big sports fan.
Tom transitioned into aesthetic laser industry, becoming an industry leader for over 25 years. He was admired and respected as a mentor and top performer. He even won a sports car in a national sales competition.
Tom is survived by his life partner of 17 years, Pamela Kay; his step son, Dillon Kay, raised by Tom since age 7; Tom's mother, Suzanne Campbell; brother, Mike and Belen Campbell; other family connections are Scott, Summer, and Avery Campbell, Chris and Sammy Campbell, all from Texas, Susan, Jamie, Sarah, Aaron, Malakai, and Nevaeh Campbell, all from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tom will be deeply missed!
