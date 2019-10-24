August 30, 1923 - October 18, 2019
Jeff, as he was affectionately known, was called home on October 18, 2019.
He was born on August 30, 1923, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, the hospital closest to Wagoner where the family lived. He was the last of five children born to Mae Edith Bratton Daniel and Thomas J. Daniel, Sr.
The family moved to Tulsa during the Great Depression where Jeff was raised. He graduated from Tulsa Central High School. He then attended OU and was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.
He left OU to serve his country as a Naval Officer in World War II. He later served during the Korean War as the Executive Officer on a troop transport ship.
He attended Doane College in Lincoln, Nebraska and later graduated from the University of Tulsa. Jeff was so proud to be a Sooner and a "Tulsan." He loved OU football. Jeff also loved art and music and was an accomplished artist.
Although he spent the final few years of his life at the Norman Veterans Center, Jeff died as a member of First Christian Church in Tulsa, where he sang in the choir well into his eighties.
All four of Jeff's sisters predeceased him, Marion, Frances, Dorothy and Margaret.
He was married to Corina who preceded him in death and they had two children: son, Tom, and daughter, Maria, who also predeceased him.
Jeff is survived by Tom and Tom's long-time companion, Shawn Braden, both of Oklahoma City; granddaughter, Riley and grandson, Corbin, both of Oklahoma City; grandson, Chip of Dallas; great grandson, Thomas of Oklahoma City; his beloved nieces and nephews, David, Ann, Margy and Dan; and multiple great nephews and nieces.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Services under the direction of Corbett Funeral & Cremation of Oklahoma City. (405) 488-3838.
