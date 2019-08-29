Thomas Joseph Rich was born December 20, 1946 in Oak Ridge, TN and died August 26, 2019 in Tulsa, OK. He grew up in Nashville, TN, graduating from Hillwood High School and Vanderbilt University. Tom met his wife, Karen, through the Vanderbilt University Marching Band. Tom was the equipment manager for the band, and Karen played the glockenspiel. They married in Nashville in 1970, before Tom was drafted to serve in the army at the height of the Vietnam War. He worked at Wholesale Tool, Inc. in Tulsa until his retirement.
Tom was an avid reader and he was interested in everything. He loved cars, traveling, and playing with his friends in the Society for Creative Anachronism. He loved animals, music, and being with Karen's musician friends who were his friends as well. He treasured the gift of life, which he lived to the fullest until his body finally gave out.
He leaves behind a host of family and friends across the country. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31, at 11:00am, Trinity Episcopal Church, 501 S. Cincinnati, Tulsa.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, Music Fund, or the charity of your choice.
