Thomas Milton Wilks, whose loving heart was as grand as the imprint of his legacy, entered eternal life on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Tom was born to Milton and Bernice Wilks on February 14, 1945 in Mansfield, Louisiana. Those who knew Tom during his 74 years were blessed with memorable moments filled with warm laughter, quick wit, and unconditional kindness.
Nowhere was his love felt more dearly than in the arms of his wife, Jackie and his two sons, David and Bryan. Their time together as a family was shaped by Tom's dedication to his calling in lifeteaching and ministry.
A lead pastor at several churches throughout Louisiana and Missouri, Dr. Wilks joined the Oklahoma Baptist University staff as chaplain in 1980 and spent the next 27 years expressing his personal faith in Christ through teaching, caring for students, research, and writing. He retired in 2008 from his post as Jewell and Joe L. Huitt Professor of Applied Ministry and was named Professor Emeritus of Religious Education in 2010. Dr. Wilks held a Bachelor of Arts degree from Louisiana College, a Master of Theology degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and a doctorate from South Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky.
Tom is now reunited with Jackie, his wife of 35 years, who passed away in 2011. Together, they smile down on those who carry on Tom's spirit, including his sons, David and Bryan Wilks (wife Courtney); his grandkids (Jackson, Cash, and Hutch); and the wealth of friends, students, and colleagues too numerous to count, but never forgotten.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Walker Funeral Service in Shawnee, Oklahoma.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Monday, August 12, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Shawnee, Oklahoma. There will be a 3:00 p.m. graveside service at Calvary Cemetery in Tulsa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.