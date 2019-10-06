Thomas L. Welsch, 84, passed away September 28, 2019 in Tulsa, OK.
A graveside service will be held Monday, 2:00 p.m., October 7, 2019, at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery in Sand Springs. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs.
Tom was born July 26, 1935 in Sand Springs, OK to Harry (Bill) and Pauline (Perkins) Welsch. Tom was the former co-owner of Guaranty Loan & Investment. He served as Executive Vice President of Republic Trust & Savings Co. and on many boards of several financial institutions in Northeastern Oklahoma. He was a proud graduate of Oklahoma State University and former stenographer to Brigadier General Burgar of the U.S. Army. Upon his retirement he enjoyed his love of travel and accounting. He worked as accountant for Mary Murray Flowers of Tulsa and Four-Star Tire of Tulsa.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Pauline Weese of Tulsa, and Harry (Bill) Welsch of Sand Springs; along with brother, Bill Welsch of San Jose, CA. Survived by: sister, Rosalie and husband, Leo Plummer of Tulsa; brother, Charles Welsch of Tulsa; sister-in-law, Joyce Welsch of Penn Valley, CA; niece, Terri and husband, Keith Cantrell of Fort Gibson, OK; nephew, Steve and wife, Kim Million of Tulsa; nephew, Scott and wife, Beth Million of Tulsa; niece, Kathy and husband, Randy Worthington of San Jose, CA; niece, Vicki Boniface of Portola Valley, CA; niece, Kristy and husband, Dennis Sigety of Gilroy, CA. Uncle Tommy will be remembered by numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
