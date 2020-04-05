Thomas William Beighle passed away April 1, 2020 at his home in Broken Arrow, OK. Tom was born in Wyandotte, OK November 1934. He attended school in Wyandotte and Owasso before moving to Tulsa. During the Korean War he served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. Tom spent twenty-eight years in hospital administration at St. John Hospital and Doctors Medical Center in Tulsa, and Research Medical Center in Kansas City, MO. Tom retired in Broken Arrow, OK.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loyal Beighle and Esther Beighle, and his sister, Betty Ruth Beighle. He is survived by his siblings, Mary, Bob and John Beighle. He is also survived by his sons, Jeff, Jim, and Jack Beighle and their mother, Nancy Beighle Core. Tom was blessed with three grandchildren, two great-grandsons, and many nieces and nephews. Tom enjoyed family get togethers, working with Jack on their farm, and playing golf.
A graveside service and celebration in honor of Tom's life will be held at the Thompson Grove Cemetery in Seneca, MO, date pending.
