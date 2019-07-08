Thorne Eugene "Koby" Minshall, 57, of Missoula, Montana, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 1, 2019. Koby was born in Liberal, Kansas on February 13, 1962. He graduated from Memorial High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and later attended Christchurch School in Christchurch, Virginia and Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky. Growing up in Tulsa, Koby was a gifted athlete and excelled in basketball, baseball, tennis, and golf. He and his brother, Chris spent many summers traveling the country with their grandparents, Buzzy and Bonnie, and spent much time at their beloved farm, Wildacres, in Missouri. His friends and family will always remember his great wit, sense of humor, charm, and intelligence. Koby worked as a golf course superintendent in Key West, Florida, for over 20 years. Following his retirement in 2010, he moved to Jackson, Wyoming, and later to Missoula, Montana. He loved the great outdoors, and enjoyed camping and hiking with his trusty dog, Maggie. Koby is survived by his stepfather, John C. Greenwood, Sr. (S.J.), of Dallas, TX; sister, Roberta Lorraine Minshall Allen (Gary), of Tulsa; sister, Susan Marie Minshall (Carla), of Inola, OK; brother, Christopher John Minshall (Maggie) of Little Rock, AR; stepsister, Susan Greenwood Dickenson (Scott), of Tulsa; many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews; and the rest of his family and friends. Koby was preceded in death by his parents, Thorne Koblegard Minshall and Martha Susan "Susie" Byers Minshall-Greenwood; as well as his stepbrother, John C. Greenwood, Jr. The family plans to hold a private memorial service in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to your local animal rescue shelter or other favorite charity.
