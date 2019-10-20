Bud Farmer, 93, was born in Tulsa, and passed away on September 13, 2019, in Cape Girardeau, MO. His parents were Thurston P. Farmer and Emma Lee McAfee Farmer.
Bud attended Barnard Elementary, Wilson Junior High, and graduated from Tulsa Central High in 1943. He served in the U.S. Army from 1944-46. He attended Texas A&M, the University of Tulsa, and graduated from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, in 1949 with a degree in Actuarial Science. Within a few years after gradation he became a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries. He was employed by Nelson & Warren Actuaries in St. Louis and Kansas City, and later established his own actuarial practice in St. Louis.
During retirement Bud lived in Green Valley, AZ, and in Cape Girardeau, MO, thoroughly enjoying a full range of activities includlng volleyball, bridge, gardening, singing, and dining with friends.
Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Cordelia Beckwith Farmer. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Lynn (Ken) Strong of Scott City, MO; his son, John Beckwith (Pily) Farmer of Tepoztlan, Mexico; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; six nephews; and his sister, Elizabeth Farmer Myers of Lenexa, KS.
A Memorial Service was held at Father's Arms Fellowship, Scott Cit, MO, on September 19, followed by burial with military honors at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, MO.
