Timothy E. McCoy Timothy E. McCoy, Piedmont, OK entered the Heavenly Garden on October 19, 2019 after suffering from complications due to an aneurysm.
Tim was born in Lincoln, NE, son of Marvin and Shirley McCoy, whom preceded him in death. Tim retired from The Williams Company Tulsa, OK, August 2014, where he was a Senior Legal Counsel of WPX. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Joyce; son, Matthew (Ashlyn) McCoy; daughter, Melinda (Derek) Muegge; brother, Thomas (Teresa) McCoy; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m., on Sunday, October 27, 2019, Piedmont, OK. Family request in lieu flowers donations be made to Haven of Hope, Piedmont, OK.
