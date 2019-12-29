Tina Maria Russo, born January 30, 1961 passed away peacefully at her home in Tulsa, Oklahoma on December 15, 2019.
Tina was the daughter of Tony and Christina Russo, long-time Tulsa residents who predeceased her.
Tina received a radio broadcasting degree from Rogers State College and attended classes at Oral Roberts University where she studied nursing, accounting and world history.
Tina worked at several radio stations including KNYD, KXOJ, and KRAN, and also worked as a nursing assistant. She went on to enjoy an extended career in retail, working more than 20 years at Service Merchandise as well as other well-known retailers. She used her sales experience to become a Mary Kay representative.
Exercising her creative skills, Tina also spent five years as a floral designer. Tina's hobbies included shopping, playing cards, and sight-seeing.
She is survived by several cousins on both side of her family. Graveside services were held in Tonkawa, Oklahoma under the direction of Moore's Eastlawn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.