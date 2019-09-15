Brothers, Todd Andrew Matetich and David Brian Matetich Williams, sons of John C. Matetich (Marni) died September 2, 2019. Todd (48), a local artist and David (43), a longtime employee of UPS were Tulsa natives. Other survivors include: their sister, Staci Williams Matetich and her daughter, Lexi Boatman and son, Caleb Boatman; grandmother, AnnaJo Matetich; uncles, Mike Matetich (Karen) and George Matetich (Sheryl); aunts, Maryann Williams Blackburn (Bill), Patricia Matetich Cordell (Mark), Janet Williams Miller (Matt) and Annalisa Matetich Taylor; several cousins and second cousins. A celebration and remembrance of their lives will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 11:00AM at the Chapel at Methodist Manor.
