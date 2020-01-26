Todd Steven Holt, 51, of Tulsa, died January 11, 2020. He was born January 30, 1968 in Oklahoma City, the son of Roy Holt, Ann Holt Harral and Larry Harral. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1986 and New York University in 1989. He was currently employed as the AIS Manager at Union Public Schools.
His heart was big and full of love to give to all. He had a smile that lit up any room. He was a lover of musical theater, an avid reader, smart, funny, and a complete joy to be around. In addition to his numerous Tulsa friends, Todd had long time friends scattered from New York City, to Jacksonville, Florida, to Austin, Texas and San Francisco.
Todd is survived by his husband, Jasen Texeria; his parents, Ann and Larry Harral; his maternal Grandmother, Twylah Fitzpatrick; and his beloved miniature Italian Greyhounds, Lola and Loki. Todd was preceded in death by his Father, Roy Holt.
A celebration of Todd's life is scheduled February 8th at 1:00 at All Souls Unitarian Church in Tulsa. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to COPES (Community Outreach Psychiatric Emergency Services) Family & Children's Services COPES 650 S. Peoria Ave. Tulsa, OK 74120 or a charity of your choice.
