Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Owasso, OK.
Rosary will be 7PM, Friday, St. Therese Catholic Church, Collinsville with Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Therese. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233.
For further information go to www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.