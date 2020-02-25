Tracy Duane Gragg of Mannford, OK passed away on February 22, 2020 at the age of 61.
Tracy was born July 13, 1958 in Bakersfield, CA, to Paul and Tressie Gragg. Tracy is survived by his son, Jacob Gragg of Mannford, OK and two brothers, Andy Gragg of Mannford, OK and Tim Gragg of Tulsa, OK; as well as several nieces and nephews. Tracy also leaves behind many long time friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Tressie Gragg and one sister, Pauletta Gragg Barnett. Tracy enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and family, loved OU football, movies and partying.
