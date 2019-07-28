Tracy Lynn McCorkle, 58, of Sand Springs, Oklahoma passed from this life on July 17, 2019, with her loving husband by her side. Tracy was the ninth baby born in "The Pink Hospital" (Saint Francis) in Tulsa on February 23, 1961, to Marilyn Moffett Billions and Mark Billions. She spent her childhood years in Bixby, Oklahoma. Her family then relocated to Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, where she graduated from Coeur D'Alene High School in 1979. As a young woman, she held the title of Miss Coeur D'Alene, advancing to compete in The Miss Idaho Pageant, and was honored as "Miss Congeniality". She then moved home to Tulsa where she attended Tulsa Junior College as an English major and had an eloquent way with words. She married the love of her life (soulmate), Richard McCorkle, on July 23, 1984. She worked at a flower shop and would make unique and exquisite pieces for many. In the 1980s, she sold cars and outsold everyone in a "Man's" world. Later she enjoyed staying home for several years while raising her daughters. She obtained her Oklahoma Insurance Agent License in 1998, then found her calling and passion in helping others working at Mobley Dodson Funeral Home in Sand Springs. She had the biggest heart and helped thousands of people in the community dealing with the most tragic event in their life. She was a member of Redfork Lions Club, Civitan, and Phi Beta Kappa. She was a very patriotic American but proud of her Greek Heritage.
Her family and friends will remember she always had a smile on her face and would light up the room with her presence. Since the age of 10, she played the guitar, sang, and was known to sound like Patsy Cline. She loved Elvis, OU Football, music, gardening, Clydesdale horses, bingo, lake life, the outdoors, and playing cards with family and friends. Out of everything, she loved to travel with her husband, Richard, the best. They went on many trips, but her favorite was anywhere there was a beautiful beach with the sound of ocean waves crashing. She was extremely intelligent, family often called her "The Dictionary". More so, she had a wisdom that stretched through many dimensions with a deep and unique viewpoint. She was sought after by many for guidance. She had an innate ability to read people and animals, and empathize with them in any situation. There wasn't anything she couldn't do. Most importantly, the love for her husband and family was fierce and unconditional.
Tracy was preceded in death by her parents, Mark Ray and Marilyn Moffett Billionis; her in-laws, Lloyd and Helen McCorkle; and Jeff Walden her Best Friend. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard McCorkle; three devoted daughters, Gena Morrow and her husband, John, of Sand Springs; Tasha Barley of Sand Springs; and Tuesday Behlivanis of Tulsa. Grandchildren include Alexa, Evyn and Elyse Katelynn Morrow; Trent Richard Sweeney; Vin Barley; and Maddox Coleman. Tracy leaves behind her sisters, Tanna Brown of Dauphin Island, Alabama, and Teresa Van Sky and her husband, Jim, of Coeur D'Alene, Idaho. Extended family includes Michael Behlivanis (her Greek son-in-law) of Tulsa; Amber Gaxiola (the voyaging "adoptive" daughter) of London, England; and Kathy "Taffy" Davis, her best friend of Tulsa; and Diane Hughes (Double Cousin) of Sand Springs; and her beloved dogs, Sophie Rose and Brady Gene. She had very special nieces and nephews who grew up loving their Aunt Tracy (Twiggy), and many young women she helped in her daughters' lives.
She was a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother "Yia Yia", and friend. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
The family extends a special thank you to Floral Haven Funeral Home, Olivet Baptist Church, and to Michael Wilson.
On her 35th Wedding Anniversary, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Tracy was laid to rest at Floral Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Tulsa at https://www.tulsapets.com/ or River Trail Animal Hospital Rescue at https://rivertrailahandpetlodge.com.
