With deepest sorrow, we announce that Troy Glenn Grandell, age 51, my beloved son, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Troy will be missed every day by his mother, Bettye Grandell; girlfriend, Dana Pham; his aunts, Bobbie Haddock (Dennis), Barbara Bailey (Mike), Beverly Ashley (Doug); and cousins, John, Phillip, Gary, Sean, Trisha, Mindy, Dwayne and Geoffrey; and many nieces and nephews and GREAT friends.
Troy joins in Heaven his grandparents and Aunt Johnnie who went before him. He attended Union, Jenks High School and graduated from Wentworth Military Academy. He was an avid sports enthusiast, loved golf, OU football and politics. Troy was a charismatic person with a great smile and sense of humor. His happy place was relaxing at the beach or fishing at the lake.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Kidney Foundation.
