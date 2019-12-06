Doug Campbell, a Tulsa-based interior designer who put his “less is more” stamp on everything from fine homes to renovations of some of Tulsa’s most historic structures, died Nov. 15 from complications of ALS.
He was 72.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring at a date to be determined, his family said.
Campbell started Campbell Design Associates Inc. in Tulsa in 1977.
Quickly establishing himself, he went on to design interiors for homes in Tulsa and across the country, his reputation spreading first by word of mouth and then through design magazines.
Along the way, his work made him many lifelong friendships.
“Our lives become intertwined,” Campbell said, describing his relationship with clients in a 2016 Voices of Oklahoma interview.
“An interior designer gets to know a lot about people because we’re dealing with everyday living, and it can be a very tight relationship.”
Besides residences, Campbell brought his vision and touch to some of Tulsa’s iconic facilities and institutions.
Among the projects he cited as personal favorites were renovations of the Skelly Mansion — an extensive three-year project — the Philbrook Museum and the McBirney Mansion.
He also enjoyed the projects he did for Gilcrease Museum, as well as, for more than 20 years, his ongoing work at Southern Hills Country Club.
Whatever the project, Campbell was a firm believer that “less is more,” and his design philosophy was accordingly minimalist.
A leading voice in his profession, he was involved from the start with the American Society of Interior Designers. He served on the national board and was past president of the state chapter. He also served on the boards at Philbrook and Gilcrease.
A native of Galveston, Texas, Campbell grew up in Tulsa after moving here when he was 5. He was a graduate of Edison High School and held a degree in interior design from Oklahoma State University.
Campbell was up front about his battle with ALS and his choice not to allow its debilitating effects to steal his zest for living.
In his Voices of Oklahoma interview, he said he’d led a “wonderful, wonderful life, and I’m extremely appreciative of friends and colleagues, and I just have made my mind up that I’m going to be happy and be grateful. … It will be what it will be.”
Survivors include his partner, Wes Smith; two sons, David and Brent Campbell; five grandchildren; his former wife and mother of his sons, Myrna Campbell; and a brother, Wayne Campbell.
