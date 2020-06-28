The final earthly chapter of Vandetta Harris Butler was completed on 6/18/20. We delight to think of her new life in Heaven where she has spent the first ten days of a perfect eternity. Detta died at 89 in Garland Texas with loved ones at her side.
Detta was a delight to all privileged to know her. She was friendly, generous, positive, and encouraging. She lived a full life as a devoted daughter, faithful-unto-death wife to Reggie Harris (1953-1975) and Shirl Butler (1981-2010) and an affectionate mother to her two children, Jeff Harris and Annie Zachary, as well as their families. "Nannie" cherished her grandchildren, and her long-awaited great-grandson. Her love adorned our lives with grace and joy.
Detta lived in Tulsa from 1965 to 2015 and was a loyal member of First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa, serving as their first female deacon. She had a compassionate heart for the underdog. In lieu of flowers, there are two causes she honored we invite you to consider.
The Vandetta S. Butler Scholarship Fund of 1st Presbyterian of Tulsa will provide college or seminary education for qualified applicants. Gifts to 1st Presbyterian should designate her fund in the memo.
The Poiema Foundation fights human trafficking through prevention education and loving care of survivors. Donations may be made at PoiemaFoundation.org/donate.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at Lake Pointe Church, 9150 Garland Road, Dallas, TX, at 2 PM on July 25. To join by Zoom, use ID 209-110-129.
