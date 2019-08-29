Vanessa Leigh Batchelor passed away on August 26, 2019 at The Gardens of Sapulpa with her family at her side. She was 77. She was born at St. John in Tulsa on March 6, 1942, to Vivian and Paul Hunnell. She graduated high school in Sedalia, Missouri, and moved back to Tulsa to attend and receive her Associate's degree in Business from the University of Tulsa. Vanessa (then known by her birth name Vicki) married Paxton Robey in 1961; they soon moved to Heidelberg, Germany for two years, where Pax was stationed in the U.S. Army. Living back in Tulsa, they were married 23 years, and had two daughters, Jennifer and Katherine (Kate). Vanessa also had a wonderful second marriage to Robert Batchelor and loved having a blended family during those years with Robert's daughters, Pam, Angie, and Cassie. More recently, Vanessa co-parented her granddaughter, Alexa Grace, from birth to age 7, with Alexa's mother, Kate. Vanessa's career as an Executive Secretary had several phases; she was most proud of serving the head of the St. John Foundation for more than a decade. She was a devout Christian who at various times was a member of First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, and House Church Tulsa. Vanessa is survived by her two daughters and her granddaughter; her son-in-law, Dale Doty; stepmother, Marilyn Hunnell; many cousins (notably Blair Rawlins, Dana and Lori); and a half-brother, Scott Hunnell. She was predeceased by her parents and aunts and uncles. The funeral will be held at the chapel at Memorial Park Cemetery, 51st and Memorial, at 2pm this Friday (Viewing beginning at 1pm for those who wish). Pastor Bonnie Lebak of House Church Tulsa will preside over the service. A brief graveside committal will follow for those who wish to attend, and all are welcome afterwards to a complementary informal early dinner at a restaurant TBD. Services entrusted to Stanleys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.