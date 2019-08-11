Vera Wood, a resident of Oklahoma and Florida, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Orlando, FL. She was born August 11, 1928 in Greenwood, Arkansas. Vera had a strong work ethic in her profession as a real-estate agent and broker from which she never retired. She was preceded by husband, Robert Wood and is survived by her sister, Geraldine Humphrey; sons, Terry and Steve Watson; and stepsons, Greg and Robert Wood. Vera also had 2 grandchildren, Melissa Casale and Matthew Watson; as well as 2 great-grandchildren, Bennett and Oliver Casale.

Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 10am at Memorial Park Cemetery: 5111 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74145. (918) 627-0220. Flowers can be sent to Moore Funeral Home: 9350 E. 51st St., Tulsa, OK 74145. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com

