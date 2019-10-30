Verda Rose Smith, 98, homemaker and member of Sunny Brook Garden Club passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, in Tulsa, OK. She is survived by her son, Richard Smith and wife, Regina; two daughters, Linda Harris and husband, Richard, and Donna Caskey; eight grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10:00 A.M., Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, 5111 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
