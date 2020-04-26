Victoria Marie Scuto Kell of Tulsa was called Home on Friday, April 10, 2020, at age 77. Her death was sudden, but she passed peacefully from this life.
Vicki, aka 'The Cajun Queen', grew up in Houma, Louisiana. For 54 years, she was the loving bride of Franklin J. Kell, Jr., who preceded her in death. Her life focus was her family and helping others. She was an avid gardener, with a passion for traveling, painting, sewing, and cooking. Her Gumbo was famous!
As a past advisor for the International Order of Rainbow for Girls in Oklahoma, International Order of DeMolay, and The Girl Scouts of America, she will be most remembered for her volunteer work. Vicki received many accolades, but most meaningful was the title of "Mom" by her children and youth she worked with.
Vicki is survived by her son and three daughters: Franklin J. Kell, III. and his wife, Mary E. Kell; Penny Ann Phillips and her husband, Scott Phillips; Yvonne Christine Golin and her husband, Steven F. Golin; Sandra Lynn Pritchett and her husband, Mark A. Pritchett. She is also survived by two brothers: Kenneth East and his partner, Tracey Yarborough; Edward Melancon.
A private service was held for immediate family, while plans for a celebration of her life will be made in the near future.
Vicki humbly dedicated her life in service to bettering the lives of others. She was truly a beautiful Lady, with a generosity of spirit and abundant love. She will be greatly missed by all of those whose lives she touched.
