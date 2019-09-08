Virgil Monroe Hale, Jr. was born March 19, 1927 and left this earthly world on August 29, 2019. Virgil was the son of Virgil Monroe Hale and Rilla (McCutcheon) Hale; the 3rd of 8 children. Virgil was an accountant for the Osteopathic Hospital for over 20 years, retiring in 1989. He was in the artillery for the Army, serving his country during the Korean War. Virgil was a member, former deacon and former elder of the Broken Arrow Church of Christ.
Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Bessie; his son, Mark Allen and brothers, Weldon, Donnell, Bob and Ken.
Virgil is survived by his wife, Billie; his son, Mike; daughter, Narissa and her husband, Mike Rampey; step-children, Teresa Ward, Tamra Moore and Tracy Moore. There are 6 beloved grandchildren, David, Andy, Jeremy, Sara, Kimberly and Matthew. Virgil loved 14 great grandchildren, Easton, Hamilton, Adalie, GiGi, Cale, Jake, James, Waylon, Prairie, August, Aubrey-Kate, Clara, Walker and Henry.
