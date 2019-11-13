Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Virginia Lou "Ginger" Fields, 87, of Tulsa joined her Lord and Savior in Heaven on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Born January 4, 1932, in Pyatt, AR, to Lemuel Cecil Magness and Versal Elna (Treadway) Magness. She was raised on Lake Cedar Crest in Oklahoma. They lived in a beautiful little cabin without electricity and everyday a trip by boat to school. The war and work took the family to Muskogee.
While working in Muskogee, she met the love of her life. On August 28, 1953 she married Warren Carey Fields. After Carey completed his college degree at Oklahoma University in Geology, they moved to Bartlesville. Carey was a Petroleum Geologist for Cities Service and a former Oklahoma Little League Baseball Commissioner.
Carey, Ginger and four children moved to Tulsa in 1969 where Carey worked for Cities Service Oil and they also owned Tiger Sporting Goods Store in Broken Arrow for 13 years.
Ginger was a devoted wife and mother "Living The Dream"cooking, hosting, sewing, volunteering wherever her kids needed her and enjoyed friends and family. Even sewing the famous BA Black Jackets until the wee hours of the morning, she still lived her homemaker's life and hosting big family gatherings. She was a self-made upholsterer, doing this out of the home. She survived and enjoyed living with a die hard Sooner Fan for 58 years.
Ginger was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church for 50 years, where she was a member of the Women's Bible Study and Lutheran Women in Mission. As the mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of Eagle Scouts, Ginger loved and supported Boy Scout Troop #26. Her greatest passion was her family and was honored to have every one of them in her life and always tried to be where they were.
Leaving to cherish her memory are her daughter, Dee Schultz and husband, Mike of Tulsa; son, Jim Fields and wife, Lana of Dallas, TX, son, Whit Fields and wife, Dana of Houston TX, and son, Michael Fields and wife, Bobbie of Broken Arrow; grandchildren, Jason Schultz and wife, Sarah of Owasso, Jennifer Morrow and husband, Dale of Broken Arrow, Zach Schultz and wife, Nikki of Tulsa, Nathan Fields and wife, Anna of Nashville, TN, Natasha Fields of Broken Arrow, Nick Fields and wife, Nicole of Tulsa, Whitney Fields of Houston, TX, Amy Trevino and husband, Joe of San Antonio, TX, Connor Fields of Houston, TX, and Bryce and Jake Fields, both of Broken Arrow; great-grandchildren, Beau Schultz, Alexa Martin, Carter Morrow, Jack and Zane Schultz, Owen, Tahlia and Della Fields, Carter Fields, and Mason Fields. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband.
The family will be accepting visitors from 6-8 p.m., Friday, November 15, at Moore's Eastlawn Chapel, 1908 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa (918) 622-1155. Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 16, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 146 S. Sheridan Rd., Tulsa (918) 836-3752.
Interment will be 12 noon, Monday, November 18, at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. www.moorefuneral.com
