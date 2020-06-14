Virginia Haughton-Bellows, born Virginia Floy Haughton, was a teacher, scholar, and a rare combination of mathematician and historian. She was known by her family and friends for her determination and hard work, as well as her commitment to helping others and wonderful smile. Virginia passed from this life in Tulsa on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the age of 75.
Virginia was born to Lenard and Lois Haughton in Tulsa on March 12, 1945. After graduating from Edison High School and becoming a National Merit Finalist, she went on to attend Rice. At Rice, she majored in math, later adding a double major in history. After Rice, she accepted a National Defense Education Act (NDEA) scholarship to pursue a PhD in history at the University of Kentucky. She specialized in modern U.S. history, working under Holman Hamilton.
Early in her career, she held positions at the Kentucky Register, Austin Peay State University, Southern Methodist University, Oklahoma State University, and Memphis State University. She also worked for the Dallas Independent School District, as an administrator devising curriculum and a high school math teacher. During an appointment at The University of Texas at Arlington, she met Donald Bellows, her officemate. They married and moved back to Tulsa, where they had two daughters and Virginia began a 30-year career as faculty at Tulsa Community College.
At TCC, Virginia specialized in U.S. and Oklahoma history. She received various honors, including being named TCC Educator of the Year as well as Oklahoma History Professor of the Year. She was one of the first faculty to develop online courses, and portions of the courses she developed have been adopted for use for all online history courses at TCC. At TCC, she also served as the primary adviser for Phi Theta Kappa; served as the district coordinator for the National History Day competition; wrote for The Faculty Forum; and helped plan the Sesquicentennial examination of the Civil War.
Outside of TCC, Virginia served as a homeroom mother at Council Oak Elementary, a Girl Scout troop leader, and a band parent at Booker T. Washington High School. As a young woman, Virginia loved outdoor activities, including horseback riding and hiking. She loved long road trips and visited every state. In her later years, she also enjoyed international travel, visiting multiple countries.
Virginia is survived by her husband, Donald Bellows, and her two daughters, Laura Elizabeth Bellows and Jennifer Claire Bradstock, as well as her granddaughter, Annika Blair Bradstock.
A celebration of her life will be held in the coming months, but viewing will be Monday between 10:30 am and 8 pm at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. The family are also holding a private gravesite ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the TCC Emergency Fund to help TCC students who are currently in need (a cause close to Virginia's heart). Online condolences can be made at www.ninde.com. Ninde Brookside Chapel 918-742-5556 . www.ninde.com
