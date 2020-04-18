Virginia Ione Rippetoe White, known as Ginny or Gram to family and friends, was born June 17, 1930 in Havana, KS and passed April 10, 2020 in Broken Arrow, OK, at the age of 89. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert Harlan Rippetoe and Ione Bowersock Rippetoe; husband, Cleo Clinton White (Whitey); brothers, Robert Rippetoe, Harold Rippeteau, Dean Rippetoe, Harlan Gene Rippetoe; nephew, Robert D. Rippetoe and son-in-law, Fred Landesman. Survived by her sons, David White and wife, Judy, Donald White and wife, Gina; and daughter, Kasandra Kay White Landesman; grandchildren, Christopher White, Ryan White, Lindsey White, Justin Landesman, Matthew Landesman; and great-grandchildren, Caitlynn White, Cooper White, Remington White, Brooklyn Landesman and Elza Landesman. Ginny married Whitey, June 3, 1951, and they were life loves and partners for 65 years. They made their home in Coffeyville, KS and began their family. Ginny was a loving mother and "homemaker" with a growing family for many years. Ginny had a love of English Bulldogs since their engagement, when Whitey gave her their first puppy of many throughout their lives. In 1962, they relocated to Tulsa, OK, where she enjoyed bowling, bridge and wood carving, becoming an Eastern Oklahoma Wood carver of the month. Family vacations included Gulf Coast, Yellowstone, Seattle, Canada and area lakes with her brothers and families. As her family grew, she went to court reporting school and worked at home typing court transcripts. As a woman of deep faith, she was active in churches in Tulsa, OK and Pitkin, CO. Ginny loved to play the organ and did so until late in life. In retirement, Ginny and Whitey spent summers at their cabin in the Colorado Rockies overlooking Quartz Creek Valley. Riding her ATV, enjoying the wildlife and having family and friends visit were joys in her life. "God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put His arms around you and whispered "Come to me". With tearful eyes we watched you, as you slowly slipped away and though we loved you dearly, we couldn't make you stay. Your golden heart stopped beating your tired hands were put to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. God Bless." The family gratefully appreciates the care and kindness of Franciscan Villa and Cura HPC staff. A Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel 918-622-1155
