Virginia "Jinny" Ann Niles passed away at her home in Tulsa on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She died peacefully, surrounded by family after being diagnosed with acute leukemia.
Jinny was born August 5, 1931 in Burlington, Iowa, to George Butler and Mildred (Boal) Butler where she grew up on her family's farm in Morning Sun, Iowa. She attended Iowa Wesleyan University where she met her husband of 65 years, Phil Niles. Together they raised four children in Sand Springs where Jinny was a third-grade teacher for 15 of those years. Phil and Jinny were active members of The First United Methodist Church in Tulsa where they developed lifelong friendships from The Beacon Sunday School class. Together they offered their talents in the church choir for over 50 years. Jinny also enjoyed entertaining guests and family members at their cottage in Northern Michigan. More than anything else Jinny enjoyed being with her family.
Jinny was predeceased by her husband, Phil; daughter, Pamela Phariss and her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Janice Lumsden (husband Robert); son, David Niles (wife Anna); daughter, Melissa Considine (husband Mike); as well as 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and sister, Beatrice Renaud.
Due to current restrictions the family is planning a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in Jinny's memory be made to: First United Methodist Church Choir or Beacon Scholarship Fund at First United Methodist Church, 1115 S. Boulder Ave W. Tulsa OK 74119. Moore Southlawn Chapel 918-663-2233. Condolences may be left online at www.moorefuneral.com
