89, Overland Park, KS, died September 20, 2019. Visitation will be 1-2:00 pm followed by a funeral service at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, September 25 at Hillcrest Covenant Church. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566 www.amosfamily.com.
89, Overland Park, KS, died September 20, 2019. Visitation will be 1-2:00 pm followed by a funeral service at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, September 25 at Hillcrest Covenant Church. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566 www.amosfamily.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.