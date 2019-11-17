Virginia L. (Lambeth) Evinger King, 103, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at her residence in Eucha, OK. She was born on August 20, 1916 on a farm about 4 miles northeast of Verona, MO. Virginia started life in Verona until she was about 12 years old, when her family moved to Tulsa, OK. Virginia graduated from Tulsa Central High School and married Charles F. King in 1935. One word describes Virginia (Strong). She enjoyed all activities, ice skating, boating, skiing, bowling, etc. But most of all there was her need for speed. As a small girl she would ride with her grandmother, Pheny in a Wagon as fast as the horse would go around Verona, MO. Later in life she drove numerous sports cars in many races as a member of the Oil Capital Auto Club. She won lots of Trophies. Her favorite car was a 1971 Orange Datsun 240Z. She founded and operated (Custom Booking) for years along with (K and K Cleaners) and (King Leasing and Rental). Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lena Lambeth and her husband, Charles King. She is survived by her son, Charles F. King; 2 grandchildren, Jack King and Mishele McKissick; 4 great-grandchildren, Landon and Sydney King, Erin Fowler and Colin McKissick; extended family and friends. Virginia's Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. She was buried at Spring River Cemetery in Verona, MO. Arrangements are entrusted to and under the direction of Lawson's Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 311 W. Gray St., Jay, OK 74346 with Shaunda J. Lawson, 3rd Generation Owner/Funeral Director and Staff.
