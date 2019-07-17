Virginia Lee Diven, 91, of Tulsa, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born April 2, 1928 in St. Joseph, MO to James Arthur and Willie Ruth Edwards. She was a homemaker and a past member of First Christian Church in Grove, OK.
Virginia enjoyed crocheting, playing the organ, cooking and was most known for her wonderful homemade pies. She is survived by her children, Nancy Cooper and husband, Ron of Tulsa, David Diven and wife, Colleen of Tulsa, Les Diven of Ramona, OK, Cathy Owens and husband, Mike of Sand Springs; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Diven; half brother, Bill Edwards and half sister, Frances Walton.
Memorial contributions may be made to John 3:16 Mission, 506 North Cheyenne Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103. Memorial Service 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, Moore's Eastlawn Chapel, 1908 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel 918-622-1155
