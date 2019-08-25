Virginia Fayth (Timm) Steele entered her heavenly rest Thursday, August 22, 2019.
She was born December 8, 1922 to George and Charlotte Timm in Gordon, Wisconsin. She was a graduate of Superior Central High School and a student at Superior State Teachers College for one year before entering Michael Reese School of Nursing in Chicago, Illinois. Upon completion of her Nursing degree, she joined the Army Nurse Corps and at the age of 22 boarded the USS Wharten bound for Okinawa, where she served at the 381st Station Hospital. After the War, Virginia continued her nursing career at the VA Hospital in Biloxi, Mississippi where she met Byron W. Steele, Jr. M.D. whom she married in 1947. Virginia and Byron lived in Dallas for a short time where she attended Southern Methodist University. They then moved to Boston, Massachusett, where Byron furthered his medical training and Virginia attended Simmons College. The couple finally settled in Tulsa where they raised their family. Virginia was active as a Boy Scout leader, member of the Tulsa County Medical Auxiliary, and member of Silver Service of Tulsa. She gained many friends throughout her years of voluntary service to the community. Virginia enjoyed bridge, music, reading, sporting events, and traded her tennis racket to become an avid golfer, traveling with "the girls" to participate in many tournaments. She and Byron were long time members of the Oaks Country Club where she served as Past President of the Women's Golf Association.
She was a member of Boston Avenue Methodist Church, faithfully watching services on TV when it became too difficult for her to attend services at church.
A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, August 30, 2019, at Boston Avenue Methodist Church
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Silver Service of Tulsa or Boston Avenue Methodist Church.
Bible Verse:
Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in me. In my Father's house are many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. John 14:1-3 NIV
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.