Virginia Vada White, age 88, passed away on February 16, 2020, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, following a recent diagnosis of cancer.
She was born on April 17, 1931, in Hartshorn, Missouri, to Lester Lee Smith and Martha Bell (Stewart) Smith. Virginia ("Ginny" to her family) was the third of 9 children, and was always a supportive sister to all her siblings.
She was predeceased by three sisters, Wilma Cryder, Dorma Lee Morgan, and Kathleen Blakeman.
Her surviving siblings are Maudie (Jack) Yarbrough, Jim (Diane) Smith, Frank (Beth) Smith, Judy (Clifford) Smith and Shirley Catlett. Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Estelle White.
After graduating from Skiatook High School, Virginia worked in the oil and gas industry as a legal secretary, finishing her career with Texaco. Then she became an office manager for missionary organizations serving India and China.
Virginia married James (Jim) K. White in 1955, who predeceased her in 1990. She was a wonderful mother to her children, Sandra Ruth, and Clayton Lee, who passed away in 2013.
Virginia became a member of Victory Christian Center from its earliest beginnings, and was very active in many of its ministries. She served as Director of the Missionette program for girls for many years, and also as Coordinator for her mission-minded Sunday School class.
Virginia was very active in the Chevron Retirees Association, which included those that retired from Skelly, Getty, Texaco, and Chevron, serving as secretary for many years.
Virginia is survived by her loving daughter, Sandra (Sandy) of Tulsa, Oklahoma; as well as many siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Virginia was loved by everyone who knew her, and our lives have been enriched by knowing her.
The Memorial Service is being held at 2 p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Victory Christian Center in Tulsa with Pastor Sharon Daugherty officiating. Graveside service was held at Rest Haven Cemetery in Sperry, Oklahoma, with her great nephew, Aron Gardner, officiating.
Memorials may be given to the Virginia White Missionette Scholarship Fund at Victory Christian Center or to SHIC (Serving Humanity In Crisis), an organization serving children at risk in China.
