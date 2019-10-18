Vivian Lucille (Adams) Wood, 95 years old, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, Odbert and Lura Adams; her husband, Dale; and her brother, OR Adams of Eakly, OK. She is survived by her four children: son, Ron, and wife, April; son, Don, and wife, Tammy; son, Druce; and daughter, Tyla Crawford, and husband, Marcell; eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

A celebration of Vivian's life is scheduled for 2:00pm, followed by a reception on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Stanleys Funeral Home, 3959 E. 31st Street, Tulsa, OK 74135; visitation is Friday, October 18, 2019, from 12:00-8:00 pm. Family Greeting Friends is Friday, October 18, from 6:00-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Vivian's memory to Oklahoma Methodist Manor or Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.

