Vivienne Louvinia Couper Edwards entered her heavenly home Saturday, June 27, 2020 (same date her father was born). She was born August 1,1929 in Tulsa, OK, to Frank and Marjorie Couper.
Vivienne graduated, a year early from Tulsa Central High School and attended Oklahoma A&M prior to her marriage.
Vivienne's father and father-in-law, Allan J. Edwards, Sr. were both born and raised in Scotland and helped establish the Scottish Club of Tulsa. It was through the family friendship and heritage that brought Vivienne and Allan together. They were married at First Presbyterian Church in Tulsa on December 17,1947, sharing 72 1/2 years of marriage. They raised their four children in Tulsa and lived here all of their lives except for the early years after retirement, when they loved life at The Coves on Grand Lake.
Vivienne "Memaw" will always be remembered for her sweet spirit, gentle nature and ability to get along with anyone and everyone. Truly this precious woman knew no enemies. She never spoke an unkind word about anyone. Her family was the single most important priority. She was an amazing cook, fabulous self taught pianist, tidy housekeeper, excellent hostess, and outstanding mother to her children. Vivienne never had a favorite child, she was keenly aware of the gifts, talents and individual strengths in each of them. One of her most admired traits was her ability to be completely selfless, always putting the needs of others first. She was steadfast in prayer for those she loved. She loved her church and served in volunteer capacities there, as well as PTA, homeroom mom, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, and was an excellent seamstress, sewing whatever her children needed. She wasn't an outdoor enthusiast, but supported Allan in his numerous adventures he wanted the family to experience, such as camping, drove the ski boat while Allan and the four children skied at once, endured many downhill ski trips. Traveling and experiencing the cultures of other countries brought her much joy. She was devoted to making detailed scrapbooks to document every adventure.
As a grandmother the kindness multiplied. Her graciousness, generosity and concern for the well being of all eight grandchildren was heartfelt and knew no boundaries. Such a beautiful woman of God, a kinder soul one would find hard to meet.
She was predeceased by her parents, Marjorie and Frank Couper. She is survived by her husband, Allan J. Edwards, Jr.; children, Ellen Fuller, Lynne (Laurence) Mansur, Janet (Terence) Bull and Allan "Scotty" J. (Michelle) Edwards III; grandchildren, Emily Fuller (Chris Cook), Lindsey Fuller (Ryan Dougall), Allan "Chip" J. (Katie) Edwards IV, Couper Edwards, Kelsey (Isaac) Gronseth, Kylie (Jacob) Herriman, Tyler (Jessica) Bull, Lauren Bull; and 14 great grandchildren.
Vivienne was so loved by all who knew her; to know her was an experience in unconditional love (1st Corinthians 13). The family would like to thank all care givers at Covenant Living at Inverness, Grace Hospice and especially Chassidy, her personal companion. A service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa.
