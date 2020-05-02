Winfred Cartis "Winnie" Leach went to be with his sweetheart, Dorothy June Suttle Leach, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Tulsa.
Winnie was born in Allen, Texas, on October 31, 1927, where he grew up on a farm and cultivated (pun intended) his life-long passion for gardening. He was a proud member of the Allen Eagles 6-man football team, a World War II-era Staff Sergeant, an avid golfer and racquetball player, scuba diver, Jamaican waterfall climber, and pop culture critic. He married his beautiful bride, Dorothy June Suttle, on November 27, 1954 in a fairy tale wedding at the Methodist Chapel on the SMU campus, and they were married for 50 years. They met through friends and on their wedding day, Winnie was attached to an actual ball and chain that remained there for many hours. They had many good friends in Goliad, Texas, all around the Dallas area, Arkansas, and in the Tulsa area. After Winnie retired, Dorothy enlisted him to become a Gillie at Gilcrease Museum, and to join her in her love for history. He wasn't thrilled at the idea at first, but grew to love his time and the people there.
His wry social observations included that Facebook is "mostly for the ladies" and that "these politicians today are nothing like the good old ones we used to have". Economical and expedient with the truth, in his 90s, he routinely denied ever having fallen, despite clear and convincing evidence to the contrary, by claiming that he had received training in the army on how to avoid injury from a fall.
Despite his universally recognized 'gentle' nature, he was more than capable of dispensing well-deserved corporal punishment to a misbehaving teenaged son. He enjoyed hanging out with the "Coffee Boys", cutting a rug with dear friend, Lillian Cantrell, attending functions at the Elks Club and the V.F.W., and following the exploits of his grandsons, Derek Leach, Ryan Leach, Jayson Burscough, Parker Leach and Jacob Burscough, and great granddaughter, Finnley Grace Leach, also referred to as 'Little Winnie'.
Winnie was a Baptist, but joined the Asbury United Methodist Church to enhance marital harmony. During his tenure at Asbury, he served 20 years as his Sunday school class treasurer without a major financial scandal and was a member of the Singing Ambassadors. After graduating from North Texas State University and the army, he had a long career with Texaco where he parlayed his tire, battery, and accessory purchasing job into many excellent golf and social opportunities. Winnie had figured it out. To him, every meal was a feast and every day was a bonus.
Winnie is also survived by his sister, Ruth Fisher of Sulphur Springs, Texas; son, Bill and daughter-in-law, Janice Leach of Tulsa and daughter, Jill Burscough and future son-in-law, John Lew of Broken Arrow; granddaughters-in-law, Autumn Leach and Alyssa Burscough; and future granddaughter-in-law, Allison Whitelock; hosts of nieces and nephews, cousins and good friends. Unfortunately, a funeral is not possible at this time, but a viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 3rd, at Moore Southlawn Chapel, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Asbury United Methodist Church, Gilcrease Museum or your favorite charity. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
