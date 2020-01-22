A memorial service to honor and celebrate Wade's life will be 5:00 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020, at South Tulsa Baptist Church (10310 S. Sheridan Rd.). Wade left this earth unexpectedly Monday, January 13, 2020, at his home. He was 54.
Born March 25, 1965 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at Saint Francis Hospital, to (Vernice) Ann and John Patterson, Wade was their first-born son. He attended Jonas Salk Elementary in Tulsa Public Schools until 6th grade, when he moved to his beloved alma mater-Jenks Public Schools.
Wade met his wife, Brenda Jones, while working together at Crown Auto World. They have been married for 27 years. They have two children, Fallon Kay and John Garrett.
Priding himself on his work ethic, Wade believed he was lucky in his experience by, not only making a good living while enjoying what he did, but also by meeting great people along the way. He was a talented salesman, making his start in retail. He then put his talent for connecting with people to great use and transitioned to car sales where he was a common name within all aspects of the car sales industry: sales, finance, consulting, and brokering. He met and maintained relationships with many people in the industry all over the country, but always held high regard for his mentors: Mike Quinn and Henry Primeaux, who he regarded as his dear friends.
Since childhood, he loved the life of an outdoorsman. His fondest memories, as a child, were going hunting and fishing with his father and grandfather. He shared that passion for hunting and fishing with his family and dear friends. Many stories can be told that include the Oklahoma/Arkansas lakes and amazing leases he had the privilege of sporting.
He is survived by: his wife, Brenda; daughter, Fallon and grandson, Blake; son, Garrett and wife, Taylor; his parents, John and Ann Patterson; his sister and family, Rena and Tom Scott, Kristina and Thomas ; his brother and family, Ryan and Donna Patterson, Cole and Julianna; and sister and family, Erin and Greg Selke, Mason, Matthew, and Madden Minnix, Rachel and Glennon Selke; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vernon and Francis Mullen and John and Juana Patterson.
In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me page has been established to create an ongoing cash football scholarship through the Jenks Trojan Booster Club.
