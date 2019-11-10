1933-2019
Walter passed at the age of 85 on September 14, 2019, while visiting family and friends in Germany. His family lived in southern Germany (Bavaria). He spent his boyhood there during a very dark period of the country's history, along with his brother and two sisters. During World War II Walter listened to an American radio station and had access to Reader's Digest. From those resources he knew life would be much better, if he could make it to America. He immigrated to Canada as a young man and lived there until he could get a visa to get into the U.S. in the late '50s.
His first home and job in the U.S. were in Chicago where he was employed by a contact lens manufacturing company. He quickly rose through the ranks and began training others in Denver, Dallas, Little Rock, Jackson, and Shreveport. He eventually moved to Tulsa where he established his own business in Utica Square.
Walter retired in 1990. He stayed physically fit by playing soccer into his 70s, in Canada, Mexico and the United States.
Over the past 20 years Walter celebrated his birthday in the Dominican Republic town of Punta Cana, where he made many friends from around the world. Since moving to Tulsa, he had been volunteering at Octoberfest, as a member of the Tulsa German-American Society.
Walter is survived in the U.S. by Dieter Ambrose, Joyce Ambrose, and Sue Swabb. He is survived in Germany by Andrea and Elsa Taufratrshofer.
