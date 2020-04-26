Walter "Walt" S. Larsen, Jr., a retired Captain of the Oklahoma Army National Guard and Tulsa businessman, passed away in Tulsa at the age of 90, on April 3, 2020.
The son of Walter and Faye Larsen, he was born on one of the coldest days in recorded history, January 18, 1930, was raised in Tulsa, and graduated from Central High School in 1947. Walt married Maureen Calderwood in 1950 and together they had three children. Walt married Joyce Greaves in 1968, creating a blended family with six children, and sharing 51 years together.
Walt joined the Oklahoma Army National Guard at the age of 18 and was assigned to the F Company of the 45th Infantry Division. He served in the Korean War as a platoon sergeant, was awarded a Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badge, along with other medals and commendations. Walt received a field commission in Korea and retired as a Captain, after having served in the Guard for 22 years.
Returning from Korea, Walt turned to business where he worked for GMAC in both Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Upon returning to Tulsa he became Finance and Insurance Manager and acting General Manager of Bill White Chevrolet. He subsequently held other management positions at Swinson Chevrolet and Crow Toyota.
Walt graduated from the University of Tulsa in 1955 with a BA degree in journalism. He continued supporting TU over the years and enjoyed TU Football games. He served on the Board of Directors for Veterans of the 45th Infantry Division, was a member of the F Company Retirees, Military Order of the Purple Heart and Military Officer's Organization the English Speaking Union, Knife and Fork Club, Church Council at Bethany Lutheran Church, and was a member of Joy Lutheran Church.
He was a constant "tinkerer" who could fix most anything. He could often be seen on weekends "helping" his children fix their cars. He loved music, especially jazz. That passion took him to New Orleans frequently, where he and Joyce spent many hours listening to live music at Preservation Hall and Pat O'Brien's, Hurricanes in hand.
An avid traveler, Walt enjoyed RV camping across the US, boating at Lake Tenkiller, spending many vacations in Hawaii, Octobers in Maine, and hot Oklahoma summer months in the cool mountains of Colorado and New Mexico. A frequent winner of Chevrolet sales incentive contests, Walt and Joyce had the opportunity to visit many wonderful destinations around the world.
Walt was preceded in death by his parents, sister Harriett Larsen, brother Jack Larsen, and grandson Gary Louis DeVercelly Jr. He is survived by: his wife, Joyce; six children: Walter S. Larsen III, Samuel Clark Larsen, Victoria Suzanne Larsen, Jon C. Greaves Jr., Julie Greaves DeVercelly, and Jay W. Greaves; grandchildren, Gregory Larsen, Zachary Larsen, Noah DeVercelly, and Emily DeVercelly; and two great-grandchildren, Lyle Larsen and Leland Larsen.
The family would like to thank the caregivers of University Village, Autumn Leaves, and Rose Rock Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Joy Lutheran Church, or a charity of personal choice. A memorial service will be held at Joy Lutheran Church at a later date. moorefuneral.com
