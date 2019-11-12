Wanda Kathleen Nanninga Winters passed away at age 94 on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Tulsa, OK.

She was born May 9, 1925 in Leonardville, KS and graduated from Kansas State University where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. There she met and married John C. Winters.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Myrtle Nanninga of Leonardville, KS; husband, John of Tulsa, OK; and sister, Gloria Clowe of Hastings, NE.

She is survived by son, Warren J. Winters; daughter-in-law, Barbara Tomer Winters and granddaughter Leslie Anne, all of Tulsa, OK.

Private family burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, Oklahoma. A memorial service will be at a later date and time. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Please share memories at: www.moorefuneral.com

