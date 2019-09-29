Wanda Louise McMurtrey Mann of Tulsa, Oklahoma, peacefully slipped from the caring arms of her family into the loving arms of her Lord on September 21, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Ruby McMurtrey; three sisters, Sue Pounds, Norma Biles, Patsy Hunt; and one brother, David McMurtrey; and the love of her life for 65 years, Gene Mann. She is survived by her daughter, Dolores Jean of Tulsa; son, Donald Eugene and wife, Rhonda of Tulsa; two grandsons, Benjamin Eugene of Denver, Colorado, and Nathan Kyle and wife, Callie of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; two great grandsons, August Fulton Eugene and Hudson Isaiah of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her family, Wanda leaves behind a group of caring friends who have selflessly provided comfort, encouragement and support to her and her family during her recent struggle.
Wanda was a devoted wife, precious mother and wonderful grandmother. She often taught Sunday School. She was a brilliant Christian theologian, often absorbing, distilling and sharing her thoughts on God and humanity with those closest to her. She was a powerful prayer warrior. If she said she was going to pray for you, you could count on it. She was an excellent hostess, always making guests comfortable in her home and her skills as a seamstress were world class.She and her late husband, Gene, had been dearly beloved members of the Carpenters Class at First United Methodist for over twenty years.
Throughout her life, Wanda showed a quiet grit, fiercely defending her values, which stemmed from her faith and family. Overcoming adversity and loss in her youth, Wanda felt a duty to do what she could for people; yet, was not afraid to stand up when something was wrong. She leaves us with a legacy of faith, fidelity, love, generosity and service to others.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, October 17, 2019, at First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Carpenters Class Missions Fund, First United Methodist Church, 1115 S. Boulder Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119.
