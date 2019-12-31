Wanda Mae Barnes was born April 12, 1924 in Clarksville, AR to Earl and Sallie Dalton. After graduating high school in Clarksville in 1941 she began a career with the telephone company, first in Clarksville and then in Tulsa, OK, where after 43 years she retired as Business Services Supervisor with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.
Wanda met and then married the love of her life, Bobby Barnes, at the Assembly of God Church in 1958. They enjoyed 49 years together until his death in 2007. Their church family was an integral part of their lives. They attended Woodlake Assembly of God Church in Tulsa, OK, for many years. Wanda's family was very important to her. She and Bobby never had any children of their own but her sisters and their families were a large part of Wanda's life. She enjoyed relaxing with a good book, traveling and camping. Wanda was a very sweet and kind person to everyone and will be missed dearly.
Wanda passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, in San Diego, CA. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby; parents, Earl and Sallie Dalton; sisters, Wilma McGinty and Dorothy Mattax; and nephew, Fred Earl McGinty.
She is survived by five nephews, Dale McGinty (Martha), Jim Mattax Jr., Tom Mattax, Bob Mattax, and Jeff Mattax; and many loving grandnieces; a grandnephew and friends.
Funeral Service will be 10 am, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, 5111 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Please share memories at www.moorefuneral.com.
